Virat Kohli only Indian in Shahid Afridi’s all-time World Cup XI; Sachin Tendulkar omitted

Shahid Afridi, during his playing days, was quite the controversial figure for his spats with fellow cricketers on the field and for his off-field remarks and post international retirement, the former all-rounder has continued to hog the limelight with his words. Often in the headlines for his war of words with Gautam Gambhir on Twitter, Afridi, for a change, on Thursday, decided to go on a trip down the memory lane and pick an ‘all-time World Cup XI’, but the 40-year-old’s choice of players has now sparked visible controversy.