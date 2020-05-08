South Africa’s Solo Nqweni tests positive for Covid-19
Today at 10:15 AM
South African all-rounder Solo Nqweni, who plays for Eastern Province, on Thursday, confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a year after being diagnosed with Guillan-Barré syndrome. Nqweni is the third cricketer after Majid Haq and late Zafar Sarfraz to contract the virus.
“So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me,” the 26-year-old all-rounder tweeted on Thursday.
According to ESPN Cricinfo, however, the all-rounder has communicated to his agent that he is optimistic about making a full recovery in the near future. The news of Nqweni testing positive for Covid-19 means that he is the third known cricketer to have contracted the virus, after Scotland’s Majid Haq and Pakistan’s Zafar Sarfraz.
