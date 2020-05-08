 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    South Africa’s Solo Nqweni tests positive for Covid-19

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    South Africa's Solo Nqweni has tested positive for Covid-19

    Getty

    South Africa’s Solo Nqweni tests positive for Covid-19

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:15 AM

    South African all-rounder Solo Nqweni, who plays for Eastern Province, on Thursday, confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a year after being diagnosed with Guillan-Barré syndrome. Nqweni is the third cricketer after Majid Haq and late Zafar Sarfraz to contract the virus.

    The sport of cricket, on Thursday, registered its third-known victim of the novel coronavirus disease after South African all-rounder Solo Nqweni took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for the virus. Nqweni, a 26-year-old all-rounder who plays for Eastern Province across all formats, revealed that last year, he also learnt that he had the Guillan-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, and expressed his utter shock to have now contracted the Covid-19 virus, a year later.

    “So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me,” the 26-year-old all-rounder tweeted on Thursday.

    According to ESPN Cricinfo, however, the all-rounder has communicated to his agent that he is optimistic about making a full recovery in the near future. The news of Nqweni testing positive for Covid-19 means that he is the third known cricketer to have contracted the virus, after Scotland’s Majid Haq and Pakistan’s Zafar Sarfraz. 

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down