South Africa’s Solo Nqweni tests positive for Covid-19

The sport of cricket, on Thursday, registered its third-known victim of the novel coronavirus disease after South African all-rounder Solo Nqweni took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for the virus. Nqweni, a 26-year-old all-rounder who plays for Eastern Province across all formats, revealed that last year, he also learnt that he had the Guillan-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, and expressed his utter shock to have now contracted the Covid-19 virus, a year later.