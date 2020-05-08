Rohit Sharma statistically superior to Sachin Tendulkar, states Simon Doull

Since 2013, ever since being elevated to the opening slot, Rohit Sharma has been one of the focal points of the Indian limited-overs setup and has established himself as one of the best white-ball cricketers in the history of the game. Rohit's phenomenal consistency at the top of the order has seen him being branded by many as the best opener in the world, but Kiwi commentator Simon Doull has now come up with a bold opinion and has stated that he believes that Rohit, in terms of statistics, is superior to Sachin Tendulkar.