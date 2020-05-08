Rohit Sharma statistically superior to Sachin Tendulkar, states Simon Doull

Today at 7:05 PM
Simon Doull has stated that in terms of pure statistics and numbers, Rohit Sharma is considerably superior to Sachin Tendulkar and branded the former phenomenal. Doull also added that unlike Sachin, he never saw Rohit get stuck with a SR of 90, with the latter often going berserk at the death.
Since 2013, ever since being elevated to the opening slot, Rohit Sharma has been one of the focal points of the Indian limited-overs setup and has established himself as one of the best white-ball cricketers in the history of the game. Rohit's phenomenal consistency at the top of the order has seen him being branded by many as the best opener in the world, but Kiwi commentator Simon Doull has now come up with a bold opinion and has stated that he believes that Rohit, in terms of statistics, is superior to Sachin Tendulkar.
“Well, I personally have copped flak in India because I’ve said he’s the No.1, he’s the first opener picked in an all-time Indian side, hands down. I’m sorry, but you look at the stats, look at the numbers. He averages 49.A strike rate of 88. Sachin averages 44 with a strike-rate of 86, I think, across the careers,” Doull said on ICC’s Cricket Inside Out, reported Hindustan Times.
“So, numbers-wise, Rohit’s numbers are phenomenal, they are better than Sachin’s, that’s why to me he’s the first name on the list, and that’s only because you start at No.1, there’s Kohli on the list, Dhoni’s on the list as you get further down the order,” he added.
Doull believes that Rohit's ability to go berserk at the end - which often results in his strike rate going past the 100-mark - sets him apart from the 'God of Cricket' and labelled the 33-year-old Mumbaikar 'phenomenal'.
“His ability to increase his strike-rate past that, even it’s past 60, 70, 80… You don’t see Rohit Sharma getting stuck in the ’90s very often and labouring through the ’90s either. He is just a phenomenal player,” he concluded.
