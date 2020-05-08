MS Dhoni is very fit, should continue playing for India, reckons Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has admitted that he still feels MS Dhoni is fit and prepared to continue playing for India in the near future. The unorthodox spinner also revealed that he felt that he could achieve a lot in his career if he managed to emulate 50% of what Warne managed during his playing days.

Kuldeep Yadav reckons that MS Dhoni, despite having not played any game since the infamous World Cup exit and being 39 years old, should continue playing for India, given the former skipper, as attested by several CSK teammates, continues to remain fit as ever. With speculations also constantly floating over Dhoni's potential retirement, Kuldeep also remarked that the decision on his future should be left to the veteran himself.

“As far as his retirement is concerned, it is MS Dhoni’s decision and it should be left to him. There is no point for us to debate on that. He is very fit and I personally feel he should play for India. As a fan, I absolutely love him. If he plays, it would be easier for us [India],” the spinner told Sportskeeda.

The left-arm wrist-spinner further admitted that he still misses the former Indian skipper and his presence behind the stumps for the national team. Both of them shared a cordial relationship before Dhoni took a break from international cricket, with the former skipper even losing his cool on one occasion.

“I am of course missing MS Dhoni. Whenever you play with a senior player, you become fond of them and start missing them and their presence,” he added.

The 24-year-old, who made his international debut against Australia in 2017, has been highly vocal about legendary spinner Shane Warne’s efforts that helped him become a better spinner and the UP man went on to state that he would be content even if he managed to achieve 50% of what the Victorian did in his international career.

“Shane Warne is the greatest spinner I have ever seen. He has had a huge role to play in my career also. I learnt a lot from him and tried to inculcate all his qualities. I thought even if I manage to emulate him by 50 percent, I would have achieved a lot. And, he is undisputedly my No.1 spinner of all time,” he concluded.