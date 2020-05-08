Indian players might be put in quarantine before Australia series, hints Arun Dhumal

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has admitted that there might very well be a situation ahead of the India-Australia series in December where the Indians might have to observe a two-week isolation period. Dhumal further stated that CA and BCCI were yet to take a call on the former’s five-Test proposal.

The unprecedented Covid-19 wave across the world has meant that people - including athletes - have now been restricted to the confines of their homes for over two months, with non-essential outdoor activity all but barred by governments across the planet. While travel restrictions have now been imposed globally, the protocol that was followed during the early stages of the outbreak was for people to observe a 14-day self-isolation, as two weeks was what was considered to be the incubation period for the novel virus.

Now with the Indian cricket team set to tour Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has suggested that all players might be put in a two-week quarantine period prior to the commencement of the tour, in order to be 100% safe and sure before the series gets underway.

“There is no choice – everyone will have to do that. You would want to resume the cricket,” Dhumal told Sydney Morning Herald.

“Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown it would be a good thing to do. We’ll have to see what the norms are post this lockdown.”

With the World T20 in doubt, Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Robers had earlier suggested the idea of expanding the India-Australia series from four to five Tests, in order to generate more revenue, but Dhumal stated that a decision regarding the same could be made only after normalcy resumes. Dhumal said that it would be up to the two boards to come to an amicable agreement post the lockdown and added that the boards might even consider playing extra ODIs or T20Is instead of Tests, given coloured clothing generates more revenue for the boards.

“Once we are sure when cricket will resume, then only will we be able to make a final call on that (series expansion).That discussion [on five Tests] took place before the lockdown. If there is a window available it would be up to the boards to decide whether they wanted to go for a Test match or maybe two ODIs or maybe two T20s.

“Given the revenue loss they will have on account of lockdown, post-lockdown they will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match.”