India-Australia the kind of series you want to be doing well in, expresses Joe Burns

Joe Burns, who made a successful comeback to the Australian side last year, expressed his desire to play in the India series and asserted that it’s the kind of series that everyone wants to be a part of. The opener admitted that he is looking forward to nullifying the threat of the Indian pacers.

It was against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014 that Joe Burns made his Test debut as a middle-order batsman, but the Queenslander has grown by leaps and bounds as a batsman ever since. After being elevated to the opening slot, Burns has been one of the silent killers within the Aussie side, having scored four tons and averaging close to 40, and has also served as the perfect foil for the dynamite that is David Warner.

Having now established his place in the side thanks to a successful home summer last season, the 30-year-old is now looking forward to what could arguably be the biggest challenge of his career till date - opening the batting against a strong Indian bowling attack. Burns expressed his excitement in having to partake in the series against India and admitted that the series will be challenging for the Aussies, who were downed by India at home in 2018.

"As a player, they're the series you want to play in and do well in. I look at Australia and India as having two incredibly strong bowling attacks and that's going to be so exciting to watch the teams go at it,” Burns was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“As an opening batter that's why it's so exciting for myself, it's going to be a huge challenge this summer, a big role to play in nullifying the Indian bowlers especially early in the match, the morning of day one with the new ball.”

In the ICC’s annual update of the Test rankings for teams, Australia, thanks to their almost-perfect 2019, pipped India to the number one spot and the battle for supremacy, Burns believes, will spice up the contest even further, with only two points separating the two sides. The Queenslander also revealed that the Aussies are motivated by the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with the Aussies placed second, 64 points behind Virat Kohli’s India.

“There's so much anticipation going into that series. Both teams will have a lot to play with the No. 1 ranking and the World Test Championship, that's what's motivating us at the moment in terms of all the training with an eye looking forward to a huge summer."