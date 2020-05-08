Hardik Pandya’s recovery going well, reveals Nick Webb

Nick Webb, the strength and conditioning coach of team India, has revealed that he is chuffed with the progress shown by Hardik Pandya, who, according to the former, is on the right track. After undergoing back surgery in September, Pandya has spent the last seven months in rehab.

While all the focus has been on MS Dhoni, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also found himself frozen out of the Indian set-up since mid-2019, albeit due to an injury. Post the T20Is against South Africa in September, the 26-year-old underwent back surgery, after which he spent the next six months in rehab, before being named in the squad for the ODIs against South Africa.

The rise of the coronavirus, however, has meant that Pandya’s comeback to professional cricket has been further delayed, but that doesn’t seem to be bothering strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb, who is happy to see Pandya recover and get fitter by the day.

“Hardik is going well and training hard at the moment. Whenever you’re dealing with a stress-related injury there is a lot that goes into the rehabilitation process,” Webb told Sportstar.

The Indian players trained together in Dharamsala for the first ODI against South Africa - a game that was eventually called off due to rain - and Webb, who got to monitor Pandya during that time, revealed that he was extremely satisfied with the 26-year-old’s fitness. Webb further described Pandya as a very important player and stated that the management will look after and support the star all-rounder in every way they can.

“Once you start bowling, you modify plans according to how a player responds. You also need to monitor their progress and look for any soreness present. From what I have seen of him in Dharamsala the other month, he looked in good shape and worked hard. Hardik is an important player for us and everyone within the coaching and support staff is supporting him in every way we can.”