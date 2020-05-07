Yuvraj Singh left out; Rohit Sharma included in David Warner’s combined IPL XI

David Warner left out the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Shane Watson from his combined India-Australia IPL XI, alongside former KKR opener Chris Lynn. However, Warner did include some veterans in the form of Ashish Nehra, Mitchell Starc, Suresh Raina and CSK’s skipper MS Dhoni alongside 'Kulcha.'

Australian players have been a revelation in the Indian Premier League since its inception, with the likes of Shane Watson and David Warner going on to become household names in the country. In an interview with Harsha Bhogle for Cricbuzz, Warner revealed his all-time IPL XI, which was a combination of both the countries.

The swashbuckling southpaw left the likes of Yuvraj Singh and his former opening partner, Watson himself. While Yuvraj has not found himself a new suitor in the tournament, the right-handed Watson has reinvented himself under MS Dhoni. Opening the batting in his combined IPL XI is Mumbai Indian’s Rohit Sharma and himself. At No.3 is RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli, who has broken multiple records during the past twelve years of the tournament.

Suresh Raina, on the other hand, finds himself in an unusual position at No.4 alongside Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya at No.5. Completing the middle-order is the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and CSK’s very own skipper, Dhoni. While the batting surely looks top-notch, Warner’s selection of bowlers was very unique.

There was a host of names in the bowling department - including the likes of his fellow Aussie pacer, Mitchell Starc. Alongside Starc, he picked the Indian pace duo of Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah. While the left-hander was sure about the selection of his pacers, in the spin department, he chose the ‘KulCha,’ combination.

David Warner’s combined IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (WK), Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Yuzi Chahal / Kuldeep Yadav