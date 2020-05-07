Reports | Cricket Australia to launch pre-season towards May end

Cricket Australia became the first board to announce the total ban on the usage of saliva in the wake of coronavirus but planned a staged return of sports to uplift the collective morale of the nation looks like it's on the cards. With the effect of the virus seeing a gradual decline, Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the CA is planning to begin the team’s pre-season in the last week of May under a set of new training protocols devised for the safety of players. Dr John Orchard and Dr Alex Kountouris will oversee the proceedings.