Reports | Cricket Australia to launch pre-season towards May end
Today at 3:50 PM
CA is reportedly planning to begin the team’s pre-season in the last week of May under a set of new training protocols devised for the safety of players. The training will start under the guidance of chief medical officer Dr John Orchard and head of sports science and medicine Alex Kountouris.
Cricket Australia became the first board to announce the total ban on the usage of saliva in the wake of coronavirus but planned a staged return of sports to uplift the collective morale of the nation looks like it's on the cards. With the effect of the virus seeing a gradual decline, Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the CA is planning to begin the team’s pre-season in the last week of May under a set of new training protocols devised for the safety of players. Dr John Orchard and Dr Alex Kountouris will oversee the proceedings.
“There’s physical distancing in the nets - there are two or three bowlers in each net. One bowls at a time, the batter is 22 yards away so it’s not a big problem. We don’t see it as too big a problem to manage, but these are the things we’re spelling out. This is what you should do: keep your distance, how you should handle the ball, these are things easy to manage,” Kountouris was quoted as saying by the Publication.
“You might not see high-fiving after a wicket or people ruffling someone else’s hair. It will be a spaced huddle. It will be the new norm. That’s one of those things, the physical distancing for the time being, that will definitely be out until a vaccine or some sort of solution like that comes up.”
Should training resume, Australia might become the first country to resume international cricket.
