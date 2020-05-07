Making a comeback in ODIs and T20Is is always in my mind, admits Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, who last featured in a white-ball game for India over two years ago, has admitted that he is keen on making a comeback to the shorter formats and has not given up hope on the same. Rahane further stated that he enjoys batting with both Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

Albeit now seen as a Test specialist, Ajinkya Rahane made a name for himself in the national team through white-ball cricket in his initial days, having debuted against England in 2011 as a 23-year-old. Despite oscillating between the opening slot and the middle-order, the Mumbaikar became a mainstay in the team during the mid-2010s and even featured for the side in the 2015 World Cup. However, his white-ball career has gone downhill post 2015, due to his own form and the rise of players like Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, and now, four years on, the 31-year-old finds himself completely phased out of the limited-overs set-up.

But despite being a long way away from representing India in coloured clothing once again, the Mumbaikar is not giving up hope and has stated that making a comeback to white-ball cricket is always in his mind. Rahane, who now plies his trade with Delhi Capitals in the IPL, however, admitted that it was important for him not to look too far ahead, and just focus on the present.

"No one can predict the future. We never thought COVID-19 will be this bad. I just have to be positive. I've thought of doing well for my country whatever format it may be. Making a comeback to white-ball cricket is always in my mind,” Rahane was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"But I should not be visualising about the future now. It's important to be in the present. Cricket is a funny game, anything can happen. If I believe in myself, things will work out. It's all about having the patience and valuing small things. If I can focus on these, the result will be good.”

Like an Angel di Maria or a Gonzalo Higuain who had the opportunity to play with both Messi and Ronaldo, Rahane is one of the very few cricketers who has played with both Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, having played with the Australian in Rajasthan Royals. But when asked to compare the two, the 31-year-old was smart to take a neutral standpoint. Rahane expressed his admiration for both batsmen, both of who he believes possess unique traits, and asserted that batting with both batsmen is ‘special’.

"Both of them are very good players. Virat's style is completely different from Steve's. They approach the game differently. But both bat brilliantly. At Rajasthan, playing with Steve was wonderful. We enjoyed batting together. Our communication in the middle was good.

"Batting with Virat is also fun. We enjoy each other's company and success. We've had good partnerships for India. This is because we trust each other's decisions. Batting with both of them is very special.”

The current Indian side under Virat Kohli is seen as the most aggressive outfit in the country’s history, but Rahane has his own reasons for not partaking in any sort of sledging.

"I haven't sledged anyone because I'm not a fan of sledging,” said the Mumbaikar.