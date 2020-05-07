Fairly optimistic that things will eventually turn out better for cricket, feels Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has stated that he is fairly optimistic about the sport returning to normalcy sooner than later, adding that cricket will find a way to bounce back. However, Chopra also admitted that this break will have a devastating effect on the people associated with the sporting industry.

The indefinite postponement of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has not only created a huge amount of losses for the BCCI but thousands of other people associated with the business. From the freelance journalists to tender workers, this has been some of the worst weeks of their lives, but former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that things will eventually turn out better for the sport.

"I'm not worried about the future of cricket. I'm fairly optimistic that things will eventually turn out ok. That's the beauty of humanity. We find a way to bounce back. Yes, I understand there are financial losses, a lot of people will take a hit. But does that mean cricket will be wiped off the face of the planet? No, that's not going to happen. There is no reason for everybody to not get together and figure out a way that everybody is at least floating and not drowning,” Chopra told TOI.

“That is something I'm very optimistic about. Everyone will get together and figure out a way - let sports not die, let's make less money, let's play more, if that's something that is needed. Let's help the broadcasters, let's help the Boards. This too shall pass."

However, he has stated that the sport is slightly low on the priority list as there are lots and lots and lots of people whose livelihoods are dependent on it. As a matter of fact, a lot of advance payments have been done but the doomsday has approached the men and women involved. Chopra, himself a freelance commentator, stated that the industry has to resume at some point.

"Sport is slightly low on the priority list, yes of course. But then it is an industry that has to open up at some stage, because there are lots and lots and lots of people whose livelihoods are dependent on it. If sports starts then only the wheel moves. If it doesn't start then, I might be ok to live with it for some time, but there are quite a few people who won't be able to.

“So for example, if the IPL does not happen, lots of people have their EMIs etc based on the income they were supposed to get from the IPL. There are lots of people who are getting affected. There will be efforts made, without compromising the medical facilities or your ability to treat people, to start sport. But, as and when you can, you should try to, because this is also an industry like any other, which is looking after a lot of people's livelihood," Chopra said.