Don’t think IPL will happen this year, concedes Mohammad Shami

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has cast his doubts over the future of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League and has stated that he cannot see the tournament going ahead this year. But should the tournament take place, Shami feels that scheduling it right before the WT20 would be ideal.

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India meant that the BCCI, last month, had to officially suspend IPL 13 indefinitely, with Board President Sourav Ganguly also conceding that he cannot see cricket being played in the country in the foreseeable future. However, despite the ongoing situation, organizers have maintained that efforts are being constantly made to fit in the tournament at a later date, with it potentially getting shortened and restructured.

But one person who is not so optimistic about the future of IPL 13 is Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammad Shami as the pacer cast his doubts over the tournament potentially taking place. According to Shami, it might not be feasible to hold the IPL this year and the pacer further opined that he wouldn’t be surprised to even see the World T20 get pushed.

“I was speaking to Irfan bhai as well on the possibilities of Indian Premier League. I don’t think there is time for IPL this year. Our T20I World Cup may also get pushed,” Shami told Sports Tak in an interview, reported Hindustan Times.

“Everything has come to a stop. We have to reschedule everything. We have to see where to place everything, accordingly. Hence, I don’t feel the IPL will be possible.”

But there is still a glimmer of hope within the Bengal pacer, who admitted that the tournament ‘might’ go ahead in the unlikely scenario of the lockdown being released prematurely. The 29-year-old also opined that should the tournament indeed go ahead, it must happen right before the World T20 as it would then provide a window of opportunity for players to get warmed up for the mega world event.

“We have to wait and see how long our lockdown lasts. If our lockdown gets over early, then we may see IPL happen this year - even though later in the year. It will be great if IPL happens before the T20 World Cup, as the players can get used to the format, and also get back to their rhythm.”

Players showing signs of rust post the lockdown is a genuine concern and according to Shami, athletes would need at least a month of training to get back to prime fitness.

“The sports person’s body needs to get used to the scenario. Every player needs time to get the groove and rhythm back. Players need at least a month to get back into shape. 95 per cent of my sports stars are stuck inside their house. They cannot do many activities. So, they need time to get back on the field.”