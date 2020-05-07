Don’t think I’m unlucky to have played in the Dhoni era, feels Parthiv Patel

At 17 years and 153 days, Parthiv Patel, in 2002 against England, became the youngest wicket-keeper in Test cricket in the game’s history and he was adored by many for his rather short stature, which made him a pocket dynamite. However, inconsistency with the bat meant that Patel’s place in the team was never secure and post 2005, he was completely phased out of the team, replaced by none other than MS Dhoni. What followed after that was a decade of dominance from the man from Jharkhand, not only making over 400 international appearances for the nation but also cementing himself as one of the all-time greats of the game.