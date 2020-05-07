Champions League SRL | DC vs DHP Evaluation Chart - Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma help Delhi stomp their mark

Yet again, it was an Indian side which was on the top with Delhi Capitals completely dominating the side from Bangladesh in the second innings. While their batting was shaky, a total of 149/9 was enough alongside help from Ishant-Rabada with the ball, who picked up six wickets in the victory.

Delhi were stunned early on after the visitors won the toss and sent them to bat first, losing two wickets in just the second over. However, things after that seemed to be quite calm and composed at the Indian capital, with the home side scoring 57 at the end of the powerplay overs. In the middle phase, thanks to Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the Capitals managed to move through the part without many hurdles. Towards the end of the innings, a familiar collapse came haunting as the Delhi door broke into many segments, with the final score reading 149/9.

Talking about the Dhaka side, well they were never in the chase - well with the exception of Delhi’s death overs. In just the first over, they lost two wickets before losing another couple as powerplay came crashing down. From 23/4, there was no chance that they could make a martial-esque comeback in the game, losing both the game and the plot in the middle phase of the innings. From there on, it was just a matter of time before Delhi wrapped up the Capital-esque efforts.

Turning Point

Ishant Sharma’s opening over ultimately was the difference between the Bangladeshi side being 4/0 and 4/2. There is only little that can differentiate good from excellent. However, on the day, there was none as Ishant Sharma, who started as good reached the epitome before the end of the over. With the wickets of both Tamim Iqbal and Monimul Haque, Ishant truly changed the face of the game.

Highs and Lows

Shreyas Iyer- Rishabh Pant in the middle order is definitely a high point in Delhi Capitals’ batting order. Not only have the duo shown in their brief limited-overs time with the national team, that they could very well play through the overs without losing a wicket and play aggressive. Here, they were the exact mixture needed for Iyer’s side, showing intent and composure in the middle after Delhi suffered a mini-collapse during the start of the powerplay. If there is one moment - one partnership that changed the course of the game, that clearly has to be this one.

On the other hand, the sad point of the game or for the home side, the merry part. Tamim Iqbal’s form has been shaky and despite being the focal point of the national team’s performance in the past few years, his form here in the SRL has been nothing short of terrible. Yet again, he flopped and failed in the very first over of the innings, falling to the Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, scoring just three runs off three deliveries.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Delhi Capitals 7/10 and Dhaka Platoons 4/10

Despite the three-tumbling wickets in the powerplay, the Delhi batsmen did an excellent job with the bat. In just the first over, they showed intent and wasn’t it clearly seen - as they scored 11 runs in the opening over. From there on, they did have a sort of brake, which prevented their acceleration. However, with so many talents on the side, it is often very tough to stop them from scoring the runs. Indeed, as the powerplay came to a closure, they had already scored 57 runs for the loss of three wickets. Well played, sir!

The less we talk about Dhaka’s powerplay start, the better! To be really honest, their entire batting display could be summed up by their efforts in the first six. It was just like giving a toddler the bat and asking him to play Jasprit Bumrah. What was more shameful that the top order consisted of some of the best names in World cricket and to succumb under pressure in this manner, it is just shameful.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Delhi Capitals 8/10 and Dhaka Platoons 4/10

Delhi’s middle-overs manoeuvring was horrible to watch but true to say, they were really watchful. Not only did they score 69 runs in the overs leading to the 15th but they just lost the one solitary wicket. If not for Iyer’s dismissal, this phase would have definitely been a perfect ploy for their death over performance.

Dhaka were just not prepared for the contest, they just knew that they were getting nowhere in the second innings. After being reduced to 23/4 in the first six, none - including me would have thought that they would put on any kind of show for the audience. And rightly so, they disappointed big time, scoring just 53 runs and losing three crucial wickets.

Death bowling: Delhi Capitals 7/10 and Dhaka Platoons 8/10

The low point of both innings - death over batting. However, with the ball, both the sides did a more-than-handy job, sometimes making us wonder if it was just the poor batting display which caused the landslide. Credit where it is due, Delhi bowlers picked up three wickets towards the end when the game already looked and spelt R.I.P. The point to note, however, is that they conceded 20 runs in achieving that job, which makes it horrific.

This is a story that you could tell for ages - for generations - Delhi batsmen failed yet again in the death overs. Here at home, where they are most powerful, they just flipped inside out and put on a stumbling block in front of themselves. In the last five overs of the innings, they just scored 23 runs and guess what? They lost FIVE WICKETS and were just one short of shooting themselves on their right-foot, leaving the left, left aside.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Star-bore-dom

When they told me that game is going to be a fun T20 contest, I should have known. But, little did I know that it was going to be a star-filled-snooze-battle. It was like putting all the superstars in the same cage and asking them to not punch each other. Truth to be said, they did try but nothing more than just a futile attempt.