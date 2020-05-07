Became good friends with Matthew Hayden during CSK days, admits Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has revealed that he became good friends with the Australian opener Matthew Hayden during their time with CSK in the IPL. Patel has also recalled that in the Gabba Test in 2004, Hayden wanted to punch him for celebrating in front of his face after his dismissal in the same Test.

16 years ago in Brisbane, when the Australian opener Matthew Hayden got out, it led to a huge celebration from the Indian camp. While not being in the squad, the 12th man of the Test, Parthiv Patel walked out with drinks in his hand taunting the Australian. Patel admitted that following the taunt, the southpaw gave him a huge go and wanted to punch him on his face.

"I was carrying drinks in Brisbane, it was the match in which Irfan Pathan got him out. He had already scored a hundred, and it was a crucial stage when Irfan got him out. And I was just passing him by and I did a ‘hoo hoo’ to him,” Parthiv Patel told 100 Hours 100 Stars.

“He was standing there, and he said ‘if you do this again, I will punch your face’. I said ‘sorry’, I stood around and he went off,” he added.

However, after the two were bought by the IPL franchise CSK to open the innings, things took a dramatic turn from the events 16 years ago. A rivalry turned out to be a friendship between the two as they walked out to open the innings for MS Dhoni’s side.

"Yeah, Hayden wanted to beat me up in Brisbane. But we became good friends after that. We played a lot of cricket together at CSK. We enjoyed each other’s company. Opening the batting was fun with him. We’ve had good times off the field as well. So we patched up after that Brisbane incident," Patel concluded.