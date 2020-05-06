Passion comes from bettering Virat Kohli in the mini battles, reveals David Warner

David Warner was high on praise for Virat Kohli, saying they both have a similarity when it comes to winning the mini battles in the game, which transpires to their passion. Warner has further added that he and Kohli mostly want to prove people wrong which propel their respective performances.

Although Virat Kohli had got into many fights with David Warner during India’s tour Down Under in 2014 and Australia’s return tour three years later, the relationship has only gotten better from that situation. Warner’s ban for his involvement in the sandpaper gate incident brought Kohli to make amends with the past while standing in solidarity for the duo when they suffered a public backlash. A great mate now, Warner revealed that they share a common passion which propels them to do better every time they step onto the field.

"I can't speak for Virat, obviously, but it's almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong. If you're in that contest, and if I'm going at him for example, you're thinking, 'Alright, I'm going to score more runs than him, I'm going to take a quick single on him',” Warner told Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz special.

Warner explained that he has his own way of looking at a game scenario in which he approaches it step by step. The Aussie revealed that breaking things down to size zero becomes easier and then approaching the end becomes an easy job.

"Obviously you want to win the game but you almost break it down to: If I can score more runs than Virat, or if Pujara scores more runs than Steve Smith, you have these little contests and that's how you try to narrow the game in the sense that if we do these little things, we can be ahead of the game or we can be behind the game," Warner said

"The passion is driven by...I know my sense - one, the will to win and two, wanting to do better than that person in the opposition."