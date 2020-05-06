MS Dhoni has always been a big idol for me, reveals Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has admitted that MS Dhoni has always been one of his biggest idols in world cricket and added there is always an aura of chaos around him. The English wicket-keeper has also revealed that being one of the four overseas players, the pressure is always there in terms of performing.

Despite having not taken the field for ten months now, a name that still makes the headline is MS Dhoni, who has widely been considered an idol by most keepers around the world. Joining the bandwagon is Jos Buttler, who admitted that the former Indian skipper has always been a big idol for him, influencing his game style. The English gloveman also revealed that it is a great lesson to watch him perform at the top-level in those crunch moments.

"MS Dhoni has always been a big idol of mine and chaos is always going around him, people wanting a bit of him, the cricket and the noise. ....it is such a great lesson to just watch him and see first hand how to manage all that thing if you have to perform at the top level and perform in those crunch moment, that certainly has been one of the massive pluses,” he said, reported India Today.

The RR keeper, who was previously part of the successful Mumbai Indians franchise also talked about the pressure of playing in the IPL. In front of the 40,000+ fans every game with the stake so high, the players have to be at their level best. And, it becomes more important for the overseas players, given the incredible competition in the hut for a place.

"It was one of pressures you have to learn, especially in India, as an oversees players, you are one of the four in the team and you know the other four who are not playing are also world class players. So you are under pressure to perform," he concluded.