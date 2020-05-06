Kumar Sangakkara set to join elite list by becoming MCC President for second time

Today at 9:00 PM
Marylebone Cricket Club has announced that Kumar Sangakkara, who became the club’s first non-British president, will continue for another term. Sangakkara, whose association with the club goes long back, will get the members' approval at the Annual General Meeting which is scheduled on June 24.
In what was a historic and unprecedented move in the history of MCC, Sangakkara became the first overseas president of MCC when he took office on October 1 last year. His tenure was supposed to go on for a year but the excellent work done during the period, the highlight of which was the successful club tour of Pakistan, made the members convinced that he is the right man to have a second term at the club.
This proposal will have the official stamp on it during the club's AGM on June 24 where the members will also be raising funds through a new life membership scheme in order to keep the redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich Stands of Lord’s on course during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The historic venue, which is called as the mecca of cricket, was supposed to host two Tests this summer, against West Indies and Pakistan, in addition to a number of contests of the inaugural season of the Hundred, which has now been postponed until 2021. Sangakkara, with his second serving, will now have the opportunity to see through the first season of The Hundred in 2021 English summer.
The Committee of MCC has announced its intention to offer the Club’s President @KumarSanga2 a further year in the role due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) May 6, 2020
