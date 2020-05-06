KKR to evaluate prospects of investing in The Hundred if approached, reveals Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore has revealed that Kolkata Knight Riders will be open to the idea of investing in The Hundred if they are approached for the same by the England and Wales Cricket Board. However, the Knight Riders CEO has clarified that at this moment it's nothing more than speculations.

England and Wales Cricket Board have been forced to postpone the first season of The Hundred for a year in the wake of global crisis. While the board is determined to make the case for the event next year, speculations were doing rounds that Kolkata Knight Riders were to invest in the project. But the Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has categorically denied the same by saying it is a conjecture but they are open to the idea.

"I know this story is going around. All I said was 'if we are approached to consider investing in 'The Hundred', we will evaluate it'," Mysore said after British newspaper 'The Telegraph' reported the KKR’s plans to invest in the Hundred.

With the brand SRK firmly behind them, KKR soared high to acquire Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel franchise in Caribbean Premier League to later name it as Trinbago Knight Riders, who emerged champions in two successive seasons of the CPL - 2017 and 2018. Later the Knight Rider franchise bought the Cape Town-based Cricket South Africa's Global T20 league franchise but the cancellation of the event in 2017 ended the dream.

"We are the biggest brand in IPL and perhaps the only global brand in cricket. So we can understand why leagues around the world would be interested in getting Knight Riders on board," Mysore said.