Impulsive Virat Kohli’s captaincy is still a work in progress, reckons Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has revealed that Virat Kohli’s captaincy is still a work in progress before admitting that he is a little bit impulsive in his tenure. The former pacer also disagreed on Kohli’s statements that ODI cricket in 2020 is not relevant by adding that it is as relevant as the other formats.

Former Indian pacer Nehra admitted that Virat Kohli’s captaincy is still a work in progress. Despite being one of the best batsmen around the world across all formats, Kohli’s captaincy has taken a hit with critics pointing out his impulsive nature. The left-arm pacer too was of a similar opinion that Kohli’s impulsive captaincy is still a work in progress. The duo worked closely during the pacer's time with the IPL franchise, RCB before he stepped down from the position of a bowling coach.

“Virat Kohli as a player needs no recognition as his career graph tells the entire story. Kohli as a player has done amazingly well, in captaincy I still feel he is a work in progress. I can say he is a little bit impulsive captain,” he told Aakash Chopra on a talk show, reported Hindustan Times.

Right from his playing days, the Delhi pacer has been aggressive - be it his bowling style, celebrations or statements. Following the Indian skipper’s statements that ODI cricket in 2020 is not relevant, Nehra lashed at the Delhite by pointing out that India did play to win the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year. The outcome of the ODI series, however, did not go in India’s favour as they fell flat for the first time in three decades.

“If you win and tell this it’s a different thing. It’s wrong to say that the year is for T20s and so we don’t care about 50-over matches...if it doesn’t matter then why did you even come to play. Are you trying to tell that the Indian team didn’t try to win those ODI matches against New Zealand. I don’t agree with Virat Kohli’s statement,” Nehra added.