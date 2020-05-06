Hand-eye coordination takes time to align perfectly post lock-down, admits Rohit Sharma

Today at 10:00 AM
The Indian vice-captain has revealed that it might take nearly a month or so for the batsmen to regain their hand-eye coordination and align it perfectly post the lock-down. He also did add that before cricket resumes, the batsmen will at least need a month’s intense practise to regain their rhythm.
The lockdown which originally looked like a boon for the Indian cricketers has turned upside-down since then with its extension. Following a two-month lockdown in the country, India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma revealed that hand-eye coordination will take time to align itself perfectly.
He also added that in comparison to the bowlers, it will take the batsmen more time to get themselves out of the box, given that they face bowlers who bowl over 140+ kmph. While the Indian stars are doing their best to keep themselves in the right shape, it becomes difficult to keep themselves match-ready due to the lockdown.
"Batsmen will take at least one and a half months to find the sweet spot of their bats. The hand-eye co-ordination is also very important. It takes time to align perfectly because you are facing bowlers who are bowling at 140 kph at the top level," he said in an Instagram live with Mohammed Shami, reported TOI.
The Indian star batsman echoed in on the thoughts shared by the English opener Jason Roy, admitting that they will need at least a month of practise before cricket can resume in any capacity. Moreso, in the opener’s case, he has not touched his bat in just over three months.
"Before any sort of cricket at the highest level, we need to have intense practice for at least one month to get our rhythm back. It has been a long time - more than three months - that we have touched our bats. It may take some more time since it doesn't seem the lockdown will be over any time soon," Rohit concluded.
