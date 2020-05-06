Great feeling to be trusted by Rohit and Virat bhai, reveals Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has admitted that it was a great feeling for him to be trusted by the senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I series win against New Zealand. The Kerala keeper has also added that its important to focus on strengths and be ready to accept the past failures more openly.

Since playing against Sri Lanka, the Kerala gloveman was dropped from the squad in the subsequent series amidst much disappointment. However, since then, he has worked his way into the squad in the away series against New Zealand where he got two opportunities.

However, much to his dismay, despite the opportunities, the right-hander could only manage six runs on board across two innings. After his comeback, Samson admitted that it was a great feeling to be trusted by the senior pros - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team.

"It was a great feeling to be trusted by the players such as Virat bhai and Rohit bhai to go out there and bat in the crucial moments. It's a great feeling when the team and the players consider you to be a match-winner," he said, reported TOI.

From his early days, Samson has been compared to the likes of Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni in terms of his batting style and keeping style. However, that has not translated into his international career with just five appearances. The right-hander added that he is still trying to learn to focus and control his emotions while batting like his idol, Dhoni.

"I have learnt to understand and focus more on my strengths and (be more) accepting (of) the failures. I try to contribute to the team's cause and try to take the team over the line. I am learning to focus and control my emotions while batting like MS Dhoni," Samson added.

"It was great to be a part of the Indian team again. To be a part of one of the best teams in the world, surrounded by players like Virat bhai and Rohit bhai, it was a fantastic experience," Samson concluded.