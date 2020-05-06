Cricket should only start when we get a vaccine, feels Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has stated that even though he is missing cricket, cricket shouldn’t resume until a vaccine for the virus is developed. The Indian vice-captain has further added that players will be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game.

There have been talks that Australia might become the first country to resume cricket as the federal government decides for the staged return of sports and recreation activities in order to raise the collective morale of the nation. However, with the virus having a strong grip over the world, Rahane feels that the sport should return only when there is a vaccine in place.

"Cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus," Rahane said, reported Times of India.

Jason Roy, a day ago and Rohit Sharma yesterday talked about why it will be difficult for players to get back the rhythm once the effect of coronavirus is over. Ajinkya Rahane, who last played a competitive game of cricket, back in February, in Christchurch, stated that players will be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game.

"We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game (domestic or international). I am missing my batting,” the Indian vice-captain added.