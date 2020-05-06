Along with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, selectors also backstabbed Yuvraj, alleges Yograj Singh

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has opined that selectors were equally to blame for his son’s unceremonious sacking from the Indian squad, along with two skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He has also added that all great players should get a send-off based on their performances.

Over the years, although Yuvraj Singh shares a great bond with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, his father has never been convinced. He has always held Dhoni responsible for Yuvraj’s ouster from the Indian team while the southpaw himself stated a month back that he found lesser support from Kohli and Dhoni as compared to his time under Sourav Ganguly. Yograj now resorted back saying many people backstabbed his son when he needed nothing but support.

“Along with these two (Dhoni and Kohli), I would say that even the selectors betrayed him. I had met Ravi recently. He asked me for a photograph. I called him and pointed out that all great players should get a send-off based on their performances. When Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit retire, I would request the board to give them a good send-off as they have done so much for Indian cricket. Many have backstabbed him and it hurts,” Yograj Singh was quoted as saying by News24.

“Indian selector Sharandeep Singh, he used to go to meetings and say that Yuvraj should be dropped. Such people are appointed as selectors who do not know ABC of cricket. What do you expect from them? It hurts when someone backstabs you. Everybody was worried about what would happen to them if Yuvraj continues to perform,” Yograj said.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh revealed that MS Dhoni preferred Suresh Raina over him in the ODI side ahead of the 2011 World Cup. While the southpaw said that they had to pick him in the side because of his useful part-time bowling abilities, Yograj alleged that saying he had heard of the same in the past.

“What’s new in that? I also got to know, even though I am not sure of how much of it is true, that in one of the meetings, someone said that the Indian team doesn’t need Yuvraj as Suresh Raina is a part of the team. I did not say so. Yuvraj himself said so and I have heard many cricketers say so as well,” Yograj said.