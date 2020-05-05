Can produce more aggressive, fast and talkative Indian bowlers, admits Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he is open to Indian bowling coach job by promising that he will produce more aggressive, fast and talkative bowlers who will have a go at the batsmen. He also talked about Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘godly’ presence in the country but also admitted that he has his own fans.

The Rawalpindi express and one of Pakistan’s most revered bowlers, Shoaib Akhtar has a love-hate relationship with the Indian fans. While most of them like him for his pace bowling, the other side hate him for the constant sledging to the former Indian cricketers like Sachin and Virender Sehwag.

However, the right-arm pacer revealed that he wants the Indian bowling coach job. He not only wants the job but also wants to produce more aggressive, fast and talkative bowlers in the country.

"I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot. I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it," he said, reported Times of India.

And when the 44-year-old pacer bowled to Sachin for the first time in Chennai, he realised that it was not just another ordinary batsmen. The pacer recalled how the crowd went mad over the right-handed batsman and was shocked by how big a name he was in the country. However, despite all the rivalry, the Rawalpindi express has his own set of fans during his time with both the Pakistan national team and the KKR in the IPL.

"I had seen him but didn't know how big a name he was in India. In Chennai, I got to know that he was known as a god in India. Mind you, he is a very good friend of mine. In 1998, when I bowled as fast as I could, Indian public celebrated with me. I have a big fan following in India," Akhtar concluded.