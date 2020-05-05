IPL can change the mood of the entire country, feels Sanju Samson

Today at 1:21 PM
Sanju Samson is of the opinion that sports should resume as soon as possible and the Indian Premier League has the ability to change the mood of the country during this crisis. The Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper has further stated that meditation plays a huge role to stay in the right frame of mind.
In the midst of the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus, collective morale has touched a hitherto unplumbed low. The lack of sporting action has been a huge hindrance to the way the content is consumed for the fans but things have been messier for the sportsmen as well. Sanju Samson opened up the pain of not having a season of IPL this year, saying IPL can change the mood of the entire country if it goes ahead.
“For the last 7-8 years, I have been doing the same, playing IPL in this period of the year. Yes, it’s a different feeling. Being at home and doing nothing and nothing much to look forward to. It’s a challenge to keep yourself fresh and happy in these kinds of situations but that’s what we have to do. The first couple of weeks were a bit challenging but now I have found ways to deal with it,” Samson told Indian Express.
“My opinion as a sportsman is to start sports as soon as possible. Because personally, that’s the only thing which I do and I love the most and I just want to go out there and play, but also by respecting the guidelines given by the responsible authorities. And I believe an IPL can change the mood of the entire country.”
While Samson called himself not a big fan of reading newspapers and watching the news on TV, he has to do now to take stock of how things are approaching. It has pained him to no end, as the Indian wicket-keeper wishes the impact of the virus to subside sooner than the later.
“It’s been so heart-breaking when you listen to the news and understand what is happening around the world. Basically, I am not a big fan of reading newspapers or watching news on tv but now I do to learn how things are going on and hoping everything will settle down soon. It’s so unbelievable that a small virus has made the whole world completely still. I truly believe we all have to learn something from this situation we all are going through. We have to realise it’s a blessing to live in this wonderful world and we must do our part to keep it safe and healthy for us and for the generations to come,” Samson further added.
