Hopefully, we can get India to tour Australia in three-five months, hopes Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that he just as his other Australian teammates hope that they could get the Indian team to tour Down Under in the next three to five months following COVID-19 lockdown. If the tour does not go through, Labuschagne has added that he will be left disappointed.

Two big names on the cricketing circuit - Virat Kohli’s men and Australia’s Marnus Labuchagne. While one is revered for their fearless brand of cricket home and away, the other is known for his machine-like run making ability.

However, for the first time, the fans would have got a glimpse of the Australian batsman against the strong-Indian pace attack. While it still remains a dream with the COVID-19 lockdown, Labuchagne reckoned that he hopes to get the Indian team on the tour in the next three to five months.

"Hopefully, because of all that good work, we can actually get India over here in 3-4 months or 4-5 months, Well, it would mean that we are not playing cricket, which is pretty devastating for myself, the rest of the team and for the country," Labusachgne said, reported TOI.

Last time when India toured Australia, the right-handed batsman was still a name waiting to be made. However, since that tour, a lot has changed for the Australian team, with the return of both Steve Smith and David Warner alongside a rejuvenated Labuschagne.

"Everything is changing so quickly, so it's really hard to put my finger on how everything's going to pan out. Hopefully, it (India’s tour to Australia) does pan out well; but if it doesn't, it will be very disappointing," he added.

"That's the beauty of the game – you're never satisfied with where you are. You can be happy with where you are but you want to be better, you want to continue to drive yourself to get the absolute best out of yourself that you can," he concluded.