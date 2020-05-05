Even if IPL doesn’t happen for the first time in 13 years its fine, reckons Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has admitted that it is completely fine even if the IPL does not happen for the first time since its start 13 years ago. He also admitted that it will need more work from the BCCI to plan and schedule the domestic tournaments in such a manner where two teams share a single venue.

For the first time since 2008, there is a serious case of the mega-tournament getting cancelled due to widespread COVID-19. While the BCCI are making efforts to host the tournament in some other window, former Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh revealed that it is fine if the tournament does not go through. The offie also added that BCCI should not force cricket during such unprecedented times.

“I do not know what decisions the (Indian) government and BCCI take on the future of IPL. Honestly, even if IPL doesn’t happen for the first time in 13 years I think that is fine. We can’t force to have cricket seeing the serious situation we all are in. Human life comes first, cricket can wait,” he told Hindustan Times.

While he did talk about the tournament’s future, there was another topic of concern which is picking up the traction. It is about the usage iof saliva, or rather the lack of it, which will have a direct impact on the swing of the ball. Harbhajan believes that the pitches must favour the bowlers in such circumstances, with no other option for the bowlers to get the cherry to swing.

“I think the ban on saliva and sweat will be here to stay. It will be very, very difficult for bowlers. In this scenario, pitches should be made (in a way) that a bowler can get some help. I mean if a bowler cannot even shine the ball to improve his bowling, he should at least not be given paata (flat) wickets,” he added.

Lastly, the CSK-spinner also talked about how two teams should be given the same venue, which will help logistically for the organisers. The 39-year-old from Jalandhar also did say that BCCI will have to re-think and chalk out a new schedule, which would help domestic cricket get back on its feet.

“All the India cricketers can take part in Ranji Trophy for their respective states. Two teams can be given one venue for playing more than two or three matches, to lessen the burden of travelling. BCCI will have to re-think and chalk out a plan.”