Champions League SRL | DC vs RCB Evaluation Chart : Parthiv Patel blitzkrieg guides Bangalore to comfortable win

Parthiv Patel was at his absolute best against Delhi Capitals as he nullified fellow wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s mighty effort as RCB secured an eight-wicket victory. The bowlers had a difficult outing in RCB’s run-chase with Aaron Finch giving grand support to Patel’s wholesome effort.

It was a game of pure contrasts and one that tells a story about the changes and affirmatives of T20 cricket. After choosing to bat first, Delhi batted in a fashion that would even put Aakash Chopra to shame, and they managed a total of 93 runs as the 15-over mark hit the scoreboard. But Rishabh Pant had other plans in his mind, one that saw the Capitals dominate the proceedings with consummate ease. His 75 runs off 41 balls helped them reach a commendable total of 164 runs.

RCB’s chase started in a stunning fashion, with both Parthiv Patel and Aaron Finch declaring their intent early on in the innings. Once Parthiv took the attack on Ishant Sharma, there was no looking back as the duo batted with utter disdain for any kind of bowlers Shreyas Iyer deployed meanwhile. Such was Delhi’s desperation that the first wicket actually fell in the 14th over, but the result was pretty much decided in the twin-strike over. Parthiv Patel continued the amazing work to guide Bangalore to an eight-wicket victory.

Turning Point

No team can afford to have a player like Jason Roy failing but using 22 balls to eventually be dismissed. It was a disturbing day of T20 cricket, and Roy could have added the fire after being well set in the middle. But when he was dismissed in the 8th over, an out-of-form Shreyas Iyer followed suit to put Delhi in a difficult situation. Everything else after that was too little, too late.

Highs and Lows

In the clash tonight, the high was as clear as daylight. Rishabh Pant might disappoint you more than he can entertain, but when he does, it is a sight for the sore eyes. Some enlightening shots to mark the death overs, Pant played on his own terms to score 75 off only 41 balls. In a game veering towards a disdainful end, he was the knight in the shining armour.

The Virat Kohli form was the ultimate low in the game. In the New Zealand tour, Kohli’s performance reached a never-seen low and in the world of SRL simulation, his form doesn’t seem to be coming back anytime soon. He had an indifferent IPL SRL, damning Super Sixes SRL and today, with the base set for him to give the finishing touch, he could only manage a single. Talk about a reversal of fortunes!

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Delhi 2/10 Bangalore 8/10

For a team that boasts some of the finest batting talents in the country, including aggressive Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, it was a shame the way powerplay panned out. 40 runs for the loss of two wickets were all that DC could dish out in the six-over period, with Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav troubling them to no end. Even when Jason Roy came out to bat after Shaw’s dismissal, he was anything but inspiring. Come to think of it, the guy, who can hit runs for fun after having a hamstring pull, managed just 17 runs off 22.

Bangalore’s propensity to never secure the momentum have been talked about way too much, but then again, Aaron Finch was not their regular opener too. The Victorian combined with the pocket dynamite from Gujarat got RCB off to a brilliant start in the run-chase, as the Ishant Sharma-led bowling unit conceded runs like RCB did in their death. After all, RCB don’t always score 68 in the powerplay, do they?

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Delhi 3.5/10 Bangalore 8/10

After struggling in the first part, it was prudent for the Delhi unit to stand tall to the insane pressure exerted by the Bangalore pacers. But as if the strangulation was well planned, the spinner didn’t give any leeway to Shreyas Iyer’s men as runs came like sprinkle on a winter evening. With Roy failing massively, the onus was on Iyer and Pant, but the former had a forgettable outing as the side could only muster a maximum of 53 runs in the phase.

After getting a dream start, for once, RCB didn’t lose out on the momentum generated and achieved the target like the way it should be. Although Finch slowed down a bit after the field restrictions, Patel showed no signs of slowing down with regular hits to the stands and along the ground. Delhi altered the pacers and spinners to put a jailbreak but alas, it wasn’t to be.

Death bowling: Delhi 2/10 Bangalore 3/10

Let’s face it. 93 runs in the first 15 overs and then 71 runs in the last five. It was that kind of a game for Delhi Capitals thanks to the sheer majesty of one guy - Rishabh Pant. The Indian wicket-keeper was enough to alter the entire dynamics of RCB bowling unit with some frenzied batting display. So much so that, there was not a single over in the death that saw RCB stopping them below 10 runs in any overs.

Like the CSK-Peshawar game yesterday in the Champions League SRL, the script repeated itself in the all-Indian clash. Going into the powerplay, the game was almost done and dusted, and the two formality overs yielded 19 runs to wrap things up in RCB’s favour. Nothing special about it but that is because it was a terrible bowling performance.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Above Average

After an almost anti-climatic 15 overs, the game was totally different, with Rishabh Pant and Parthiv Patel making it an exhibition of sorts. The sense of provocativeness that it provided for the RCB fans was totally enjoyable from a neutral standpoint too. It passes as above average.