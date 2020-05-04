WV Raman is trying to be creative with our skill training regime, reveals Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has opened up about the training style at home, saying that coach WV Raman has worked on creative solutions to keep the players’ fitness regime at the top. Raj has further added that she might need a few sessions to get back her rhythm as cricket resumes in the post COVID-19 world.

WV Raman and Narendra Hirwani were the two men responsible in turning the National Cricket Academy from a “summer vacation centre” to a proper academy of sorts, with the former being hailed as a brilliant tactician and a superb man-manager. Many women’s cricketers have recognised his contribution after a successful run to the final in the last Women’s T20 World Cup and now Mithali Raj, the skipper of the ODI side, revealed that the former Tamil Nadu cricketer has been working on creative solutions to keep the players’ fitness regime at the top.

“Access to gyms is restricted and play has been put on hold. So the 2021 World Cup is pretty much open and there are no favourites. Some of us have running space while others like me have to manage within the restricted spaces indoors, so our trainers are adapting routines for us. WV Raman (sir) is trying to be creative with our skill training regimen,” Raj told Sportstar in an Instagram live session.

To keep up her rhythm, Raj gets his watchman and his son to bowl to her with a tennis ball inside her compound but that can’t make up for the regular routine at the nets. However, Raj feels that it keeps her going with her basics.

“I get them to bowl to me with a tennis ball, or I use a hanging ball. It’s nowhere close to a regular routine at the nets, but it keeps me going with my basics and helps me clock some batting time. I am an optimist, and I believe that whenever things get better at some point, we will get to hit the ground again. At that point, we shouldn’t have to be starting from scratch. I am following a religious exercise regime for that very reason,” the Hyderabad-based cricketer added.