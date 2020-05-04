Virat Kohli can play till he is 40, claims Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta believes that Virat Kohli, who has brought about a fitness revolution in the Indian side, can effortlessly carry on playing cricket till he’s 40 years of age. Dasgupta believes that mental fatigue might be the only factor that might hinder the same.

After making fitness a priority post 2012, Virat Kohli has broken new grounds in that very aspect, and ever since taking over as the skipper of the national side, the Delhite has brought about a revolution of sorts within the country. Since taking over as captain, Kohli’s supreme fitness has rubbed off on all his teammates and youngsters, something that has served as the single biggest reason for India becoming one of the most athletic sides on the field.

Having now completed over 12 years in international cricket, Kohli seems to be showing no signs of slowing down - if anything, it looks like he’s getting better with every passing day - and according to former wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta, the Indian skipper’s immaculate fitness could enable him to play cricket till the age of 40.

"He [Virat Kohli] is physically extremely fit. He is very disciplined… He is in his early 30s, so he can basically go on for maybe five, six, or maybe even 10 years and play till he is 40,” Dasgupta was quoted as saying by Times Now.

“He has got a structure, both mentally and physically, that can propel him to play till his early 40s. More than the physical side, it is the mental side of it… He is such an intense kind of a person. When he is in it, he is in it."

But the game of cricket is played in the head as much as it's played on the field and according to Dasgupta, mental fatigue might be something that might stop Kohli from playing forever. The 42-year-old opined that he fears that Kohli’s intense persona might lead to early burnout and stated that staying mentally fresh would be the Indian skipper’s biggest challenge, heading forward.

"My only issue or the thing I am concerned about is, can he be fresh, mentally. What I have noticed over the years is that people who are so intense, they tend to kind of burn out a little early or be fatigued mentally. It might not be physically but mentally.”