Shreyas Iyer gives a lot of freedom to bowlers on the field, admits Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel has revealed that Shreyas Iyer gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers and allows them to choose and set up their own field in the IPL. Axar also added that it was perfectly easy for him to get accustomed to his new side, thanks to the presence of Iyer in the setup.

When Axar Patel moved sides in the IPL for the first time, from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals, a lot of eyes were on the left-arm spinner to see how he fares in his new club. While a lot of spinners in the past have struggled after a big-signing move to other franchises, it was not the case with the 26-year-old, under young skipper Shreyas Iyer. Axar added that it was perfectly easy for him to get accustomed with the Delhi side and revealed that Iyer tends to give the spinners a lot of freedom.

"I've played with Shreyas at India A also, and when I came to Delhi Capitals, it was really easy for me because we bond really well. On the field, he gives freedom to his bowlers, and lets you adjust the fields. He is quite patient as well, and I have really enjoyed playing under him," he said on Delhi Capitals’ Instagram Live, reported Cricket.com

However, the spinner from Anand did add that he was anxious before the Auctions as Delhi snapped him up in the 2019 IPL auction. One crucial figure that allowed him to get familiar with the surroundings was skipper Iyer himself. That, according to Axar, had a direct effect on his performance, including winning games for his new side with the ball.

"We had a great combination in our team, and the team environment was such that it brought out the best in all of us. Making it to the play-offs in my first season with the franchise was great."

The all-rounder also revealed that apart from the usual Man of the Match Award, the franchise’s head-coach, Ricky Ponting had a separate procedure to honour the top performer.

"Ricky would give a separate Man of the Match Award in the dressing room for someone who used to contribute to the team. I ended up winning it five times, and it ended up being a good recognition for me personally, and it felt good to have contributed to the team's victories," he concluded.