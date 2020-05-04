Pakistan players deliberately underperformed against New Zealand in 2009, alleges Rana Naved

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved has accused a set of Pakistan players of deliberately underperforming against the Kiwis in an ODI series in 2009, which the Men in Green lost 2-1. Naved stated that the players did so because they were unhappy with then-skipper Younis Khan’s behaviour.

A pacer with immaculate control who became a T20 stalwart towards the end of his career, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan was an integral part of Pakistan’s limited-overs set-up until 2010, having made his international debut way back in 2003. While in India, the pacer is known for infamously getting brutalised by Virender Sehwag, the right-armer eventually ended up as a pretty successful T20 bowler, including completing a very fruitful stint with Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

However, having chosen to stay out of the limelight for a few years, the pacer has now come up with a startling allegation and has accused a set of Pakistan players of deliberately underperforming in a series against New Zealand in 2009, which the Men in Green lost 2-1. According to Naved, the reason for the deliberate underperformance was the attitude of then skipper Younis Khan which, some players believed, was unacceptable.

"We lost two ODI matches against New Zealand in the UAE during 2009 because some of the players involved deliberately did not play well," Rana told a local news channel, according to PTI.

"I preferred to sit out of the tour. But I had informed Younis Khan that this was a conspiracy against you and that they wanted me to be part of it. After he (Younis) became captain, his personality and attitude changed and some seniors (he didn't name them), who harboured ambitions of leading the side didn't want to play under him.”

Eventually, Younis Khan was ousted as the captain of the ODI team post the series loss against the Kiwis and, post the defeat, never captained Pakistan in ODI cricket ever again.