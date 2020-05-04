Not satisfied with individual awards, want to win IPL title, states Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell has stated that he is hungrier than ever to win the IPL title and added that winning individual accolades won’t just cut it for him anymore. Russell, who has been with KKR for six seasons, also said that he hopes to bid an emotional goodbye to the franchise.

Having joined the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in 2014, Andre Russell, over the course of the past six IPL seasons, has established himself as the most valuable all-rounder in the franchise, thanks to some hostile bowling and some absurd hitting. In fact, 2019 saw the West Indian have probably the craziest season of any batsman in T20 history, with him scoring 510 runs at an astounding average of 56 and a scarcely believable strike rate of 204.

However, the 32-year-old is not content with individual accolades anymore and has stated that he now wants to desperately see his side lift the IPL title. Having made his IPL debut in 2012, Russell has gone 8 seasons without tasting success.

“You know someday you’re going to go out. I’ve been at KKR for 6 seasons now and I enjoy every bit — getting the MVP award and all is good, but I want more. I really need that cup as well, and I am really hoping that we can have the IPL this year, so we can become the champions,” the Windies all-rounder was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Having rescued the side from impossible positions many a time, Russell has become a cult-hero in Kolkata and the 32-year-old went on to reveal that he would love to bid an emotional goodbye at the Eden Gardens when he eventually parts ways with the club.

“Just like players in big (football) leagues like English Premier League, or the Basketball guys (at NBA) retiring from the sport say ‘okay, this is my last game’ and they wave goodbye to the crowd — I imagine I would love to be at KKR until that moment in my career,” said Russell.

“I’d say, ‘Listen, Shah Rukh (KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan), all the KKR staff, everyone. This will be my last IPL and the last home game playing in Kolkata.’ It would be such an emotional moment.

“I sometimes watch videos and I see footballers crying and I’m wondering if I would actually cry, but that’s the special thing about playing at a club for so long and getting so attached.”