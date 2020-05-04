It is our job to play cricket If World T20 goes ahead, admits Jason Roy

Jason Roy has stated that if the World T20 event in Australia does go ahead, the English team will put their level best in preparing for the event and playing it. However, he did add that if they do not get enough preparation time, it is best to postpone the mega-tournament Down Under.

Cricket has taken a U-turn since the start of March, with COVID-19 having a dire effect on the proceedings. However, nothing substantial has changed since cricket came to standstill, with all major cricketing events around the world either postponed or delayed.

With just five months to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Jason Roy has said that it is the players’ duty to go and play cricket if the tournament does go ahead. At the moment, however, it does look very unlikely given the widespread effect of the virus.

"But if it (World T20) goes ahead, it's our job to play cricket - and if we're told we have three weeks to prepare to go and play in the World T20, all the boys will be putting the yards in to make sure we're ready for that,” said Roy, reported ESPNCricinfo

The English opener also added that it makes all the sense to postpone the T20 World Cup, given that the teams cannot afford preparation time due to the virus.

"If players aren't able to prepare in the right way and are not able to get over to Australia, then it makes sense to postpone it," Roy added.

The 29-year-old from Durban added that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are taking all precautions to ensure their players’ safety during the pandemic.

"I've got a huge amount of trust in the ECB. I think they will look into every single avenue of all the positives, all the negatives. So, I guess I would trust in what they say, probably have a chat with Morgs (Morgan) and see where his head's at and go with that,” he added.