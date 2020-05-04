Impossible to copy MS Dhoni or get into his shoes, quips Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has stated that is nearly impossible to copy compatriot MS Dhoni or get into his shoes and added that he tends to get emotional talking about the former skipper. On top of that, Samson recalled a literal dream-come-true moment when Dhoni asked him to field in the slip cordon.

One of the brightest talents around in the country, Sanju Samson has only represented India in four T20Is, with the recent one coming against New Zealand. In the early parts of his career, Samson was miles behind the then-wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, and unfortunately, he, till date, continues to lurk in the shadows, finding himself behind both Dhoni and Pant in the pecking order.

However, when he got a chance in New Zealand, all eyes were on the gloveman from Kerala, who often drew comparisons with the nifty Jharkand man, but Samson revealed that it is nearly impossible to copy Dhoni or get into his shoes and added that he often gets emotional when talking about the former skipper.

"You tend to observe his game and then try to copy him but you fail. You just cannot copy him or get into his shoes. A guy coming from Jharkhand and becoming India's greatest captain ever. I feel very emotional whenever I talk about Dhoni," he said on Instagram, reported TOI.

Whilst it was impossible for Samson to get himself in the squad alongside Dhoni, he revealed an incident where he got to field alongside the 39-year-old himself. It was in a tour game between India ‘A’ and England, where the CSK skipper asked the Kerala youngster to move a little bit in the slips. Incidentally, he also added that this incident was a carbon-copy of his dream, something that bemused him and made him happy.

"I actually saw him in my dream where Mahi bhai was the captain of the team and he was changing the field around. I was standing in the slips and he said 'Sanju wahan ja'," Samson said.

"Then there was a game between India 'A' and England where they asked him to captain. And when I was standing in the slips and he said 'Sanju udhar ja', he concluded.