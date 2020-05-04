Champions League SRL | DC vs JT Evaluation Chart - Jason Roy’s 99 goes in vain as Glenn Phillips leads Jamaica to easy win

It all kicked-off with Jason Roy scoring a whirlwind 99 runs as Delhi Capitals scored 191 for the loss of three wickets at the end of the first innings. However, in the second, it just required a Glenn Phillips - Chadwick Walton partnership to take the side from the Caribbean to an easy victory.

Prithvi Shaw got out on the very first delivery as Delhi Capitals got off the worst start possible. However, after the early loss, the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Jason Roy ensured that there were no further hiccups in the mid-way as Delhi came back from a miserable position to 64 for the loss of two wickets. Shreyas Iyer, too, fell cheaply, but Rishabh Pant and Roy ensured that the home side finished strongly, with a first innings score of 190/3. Roy ended his innings scoring 99 runs off just 56 deliveries with 12 boundaries and two sixes.

On the other hand, chasing 191, Glenn Phillips and Chris Gayle had a good start before Gayle exited in the fourth over. Post Gayle's wicket, Liton Das and DR Smith both joined hands with Phillips to ensure the Jamaican engine kept running before the expletive innings from Chadwick Walton led the home side to an easy victory in the Champions League SRL encounter.

Turning Point

Sandeep Lamichhane-Axar Patel’s bowling partnership was arguably the turning point in the game, with the game evenly poised till that point. However, since the duo started bowling, the game turned on its head, with the team from the Caribbean taking the honours in the middle phase of the innings. The duo combined for a spell of 0-80 in seven overs as Jamaica came out on top with those overs. Easily the game-changing moment.

Highs and Lows

Glenn Philipps - the more you talk about him, the better it gets, as the right-hander played yet another amazing innings for his side. After his partner Gayle got out in the fourth over, the onus was on the Kiwi to get Jamaica to a respectable position in the run-chase. Boy-oh-boy, he was right on track, scoring those amazing boundaries and nonchalant sixes as his side pulled off a real-run-chase-heist. While he was dismissed in the 15th over, his knock was enough to leave the side in a comfortable position.

When we talk so much about the highs, we ought to talk about the lows as well. And, in this case, it is the right-hander Prithvi Shaw’s form for the Delhi Capitals. So much has been talked about him, his talent and his stroke-making ability, but so far, it has been completely the opposite, with the youngster getting out very early in the innings in the first delivery of the match. He edged one to the keeper as the Delhi side got off to the worst start in the game. If Delhi needs to get going in the next game, they would need their opener to be at his best.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: Delhi Capitals 7/10 and Jamaica Tallawahs 6/10

Barring the wrong foot early on, Delhi Capitals put on a show in the powerplay, with their execution. Perfectly, the ball was sprayed around the ground as the batsmen peppered the ball across the stadium. Even more so, in the fourth and fifth over, Shikhar Dhawan and Jason Roy scored 26 runs in the two overs to get the side up and running in the encounter. They ended the powerplay with a score of 53 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

However, on the other hand, Jamaica followed a different playing style in the powerplay - which is running off aggressively early on in the innings. In just the third over, the side from the Caribbean scored 33 before Gayle fell. However, post his wicket, they became comparatively slow, scoring just 19 runs off the last three overs after the quick-start in the first three. However, in the context of the game, this start was more than enough to give them a hold over the Delhi side.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Delhi Capitals 6/10 and Jamaica Tallawahs 8/10

After that start, Delhi should have arguably put on a show in the middle-over of the innings. However, that was not the case as the side lost two wickets and put on a really bad show in the middle overs. At times, it felt like there was a Test match going on, with the number of runs scored. They only scored 65 runs from the start of the powerplay till the beginning of the death overs.

On the other hand, this middle-over phase was what ultimately led to an ‘L’ being put against Delhi’s name. Brilliance in the batting department from the Jamaican side, the away side had no answers for all the questions posed by the batting team. More so, it felt like they were running away with the chase, which also soon became a reality. They scored 101 runs in the 10-over period, leaving a lot to be asked from the Delhi pacers towards the death.

Death bowling: Delhi Capitals 7/10 and Jamaica Tallawahs 5/10

Let’s start off with Delhi Capitals’ death over display - it was not bad but given that they had 41 runs to defend, they could have done better picking up early wickets. However, the wicket came very late when the game was done and dusted. Barring that, they had an okayish death bowling performance, conceding 41 in four overs.

The reason why Delhi’s lacklustre bowling efforts felt okayish is because of the one that Jamaica put in the first innings. It was like blood rolling from the eyes of the spectators, with runs just flying off every nook and corner of the Delhi batsmen’s blade. Sometimes so much so that we thought that even a 100-run finish in the last five overs was possible. And it all started with Zahir Khan’s 13-run over before Jerome Taylor and Oshane Thomas proved that they could concede more runs. In the end, they conceded SIXTY-EIGHTH runs, which really left the Delhi side in a world-of-legal-high.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Hysteria

To be really honest, the game had everything - starting from the spectacular put on by the Englishman Jason Roy till the 19th over of the run-chase from the Jamaican side. You had boundaries, sixes and all of them in plenty alongside wickets sprinkled here and there. It was a touch-and-go encounter as the home side walked away with a win.