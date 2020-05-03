MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have got different styles of leadership, feels MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad is of the opinion that the leaders of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma - have different styles of leading the side and are equally good at that. While he described Dhoni as a totally cool captain, he labelled Kohli as clear-headed and Rohit as an accommodative guy.

One of the reasons behind the Indian cricket team’s success over the last two decades has been the sort of consistent leadership it has offered, with players who not only have had great careers as batsmen but have also led the team with gusto. MS Dhoni’s success as a skipper in world events is well documented, while Kohli and Rohit have been two inspirational leaders of men. MSK Prasad, who presided as the chairman of selectors for sufficient time to see their leadership from a clear vantage point, have decoded the style, saying all three of them were their own men.

"They are three guys who have three different styles. Mahi is absolutely cool, you never know what is there in his mind until it is executed, he's very very cool, and very very accommodative whereas Virat is pretty clear. He's at you all the time, he's very clear in his mind what he wants. If you are talking about Rohit, he's more of an accommodative sort of a guy. He definitely has that empathy towards other players and he thinks from their hats,” Prasad told IANS.

Prasad was at the helm of affairs when India crashed out of the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which has eventually become the last game that MS Dhoni has played as a professional cricketer. His long sabbatical has resulted in Pant becoming the wicket-keeper, with the position being later claimed by KL Rahul. Prasad revealed that the IPL would have been the nice ground to have a new beginning for the former Indian skipper.

"We had a discussion and Mahi (Dhoni) didn't want to play for some time. So we moved on and picked Rishabh Pant and we have been backing him. Now KL (Rahul) has also done extremely well in the matches that he played in New Zealand. So it would have been nice if the IPL was being played and we would have seen old glimpses of Mahi but now it's a very tricky situation," the former Andhra and Indian cricketer added.