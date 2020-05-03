Had difficulties in facing Dale Steyn and Brett Lee, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, in an Instagram chat with Mohammad Shami, revealed that Dale Steyn and Brett Lee were the bowlers he found the toughest to face during his early days, due to the duo’s sheer pace. Rohit further added that he liked the look of both Rabada and Hazlewood amongst the current lot.

Rohit Sharma’s god-gifted ability with the bat - with him having an extra second to play his shots - has meant that the right-hander has had an uncanny knack of playing fast bowlers with ease and this has been a part of his batting ever since his younger days. His unbeaten 79 against Australia in the World T20 in 2010, on a wicket with extreme pace and bounce, almost served as a sign of things to come.

Recalling his embryonic days in international cricket, the Mumbaikar, who made his international debut in 2007, revealed that Dale Steyn and Brett Lee were the fast bowlers who troubled him the most, due to the sheer pace they brought to the table. Rohit further added that he admired both the bowlers.

"When I came into the side, the fastest bowler in the world used to be Brett Lee. In my debut ODI series, I went to Ireland to face South Africa, and Dale Steyn was pretty quick then as well. When I started playing, I really liked Lee and Steyn, I had difficulties in facing them as well,” Rohit told Shami in an Instagram chat.

When asked about who he liked amongst the current crop of pacers, the opener was quick to take the name of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and stated that he admired the consistency and discipline of the latter.

"From the current lot, Rabada is a good bowler, I really like Josh Hazelwood as well, he bowls with great discipline," Rohit added.

There are only handful of batsmen in world cricket who have reached the coveted 200-run mark in ODI cricket, but having achieved the feat thrice, Rohit, unlike any other batsman, has the privilege of choosing his ‘favourite’ double ton. However, when asked to pick one out of the three, the 33-year-old said that he could not single out one and stated that all three double-tons were equally special to him.

"My first double century against Australia has to be my favourite innings, it was very special, my second double hundred, 264 against Sri Lanka is also a special inning for me, the third double century came on the day on my marriage anniversary, so all three innings are very special for me".