Expect Rohit Sharma to give backing to youngsters like he got, asserts Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma, who had got great support from MS Dhoni at the start of his career, should remember his past and extend the same backing to the current youngsters. Gambhir also added that Kohli and Rohit should groom the youngsters like MS Dhoni groomed the duo.
Gautam Gambhir might not share the best of the bonds with MS Dhoni, which was evident from many interviews of his, but one thing that he surely knows is Dhoni's way of leading the side. Under the Jharkhand man, the Delhite had some of his great years, in which he averaged over 60. It was also the time Rohit Sharma struggled badly in an Indian shirt, but Dhoni backed the Mumbaikar to the tilt. While the southpaw stated that no one would have extended that kind of trust to him, he expected Rohit to extend the same courtesy to the current youngsters.
"The young cricketers in the current generation today, be it Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson, should also get similar kind of support. One good thing about MS (Dhoni) was that he always kept Rohit in the talks, even if he was not part of the team. He never let him get sidelined," Gambhir told Sports Tak.
Not only Rohit Sharma but also Virat Kohli owes a huge debt of gratitude to MS Dhoni, as the Delhite was backed by the former skipper when things were tough for him in Test cricket. He was on the verge of being dropped but when he was retained, he repaid the faith with a century against Australia in Adelaide in 2011. The rest, as they say is history, as Gambhir pointed out.
"I expect Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to groom the youngsters in the same way in which MS Dhoni groomed them," the Delhi's member of parliament added.
