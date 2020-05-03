Expect Rohit Sharma to give backing to youngsters like he got, asserts Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir might not share the best of the bonds with MS Dhoni, which was evident from many interviews of his, but one thing that he surely knows is Dhoni's way of leading the side. Under the Jharkhand man, the Delhite had some of his great years, in which he averaged over 60. It was also the time Rohit Sharma struggled badly in an Indian shirt, but Dhoni backed the Mumbaikar to the tilt. While the southpaw stated that no one would have extended that kind of trust to him, he expected Rohit to extend the same courtesy to the current youngsters.