Contemplated sucide during dark phase in 2018, reveals Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami, who in 2018 hogged the limelight for issues off the field, including being charged with domestic violence, has now come up with a harrowing revelation, stating that he contemplated suicide during that phase. The pacer revealed that it was his family that kept him sane and stable.

Having established himself as a mainstay in the Indian Test side after battling a string of recurring injuries, Mohammad Shami’s career took a turn for the worse in 2018. He did not get injured nor did he suffer a dip in form, but the pacer was charged with domestic violence and attempt to murder amongst other charges, and soon found himself fighting battles off the field, in a desperate attempt to save his career.

Things went from bad to worse in 2018 for the right-arm quick when he suffered a car accident just days before the IPL and speaking to Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live, the 29-year-old pacer revealed he had contemplated suicide at least thrice during that period. Shami went on to label it as a ‘dark phase’ of his career and stated that it was his family members who eventually helped him get out of the pit and get his career back on track.

"When I started playing again, I had to go through family problems. That was going on and then I had a car accident. I think that accident happened 10 or 12 days before the IPL (2018). And my family problems were high in the media. At that time I think if my family would not have supported me, I would have lost my cricket. During that phase, believe it or not, I thought of committing suicide three times. That was the level of stress I had in my head. It was a lot. I wasn't thinking about cricket," Shami told Rohit on Instagram Live.

"In my house, in my room, my family members were always around me to ensure I don't do something untoward. What I went through in that phase, how I got through that time. I didn't know when I was awake, when I was asleep. My family members would only tell me 'listen every problem will have some solution or the other. Every person goes through some difficulty or the other, so giving up is not the solution.”

Last month, Shami revealed that he had played the entirety of the 2015 World Cup with a serious knee injury and on Saturday, the pacer said that it took him 18 months post the World Cup to fully recover from the injury.

"When I got injured in the 2015 World cup, after that it took me 18 months to fully recover, that was the most painful time in my life, it was a very stressful period. You know how rehabilitation troubles you. I had to face a lot of difficulties."

He has, however, successfully turned his career around, having averaged 19 with the ball in Test cricket since the start of 2019. On top of that, the Bengal pacer also enjoyed a successful 2019 World Cup campaign, picking 14 wickets in just four matches.