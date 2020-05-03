Atmosphere around the world has really bothered me, claims Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has stated that although his busy lifestyle has weathered down and he now has time to stay at home, he is not amused anymore due to the atmosphere around the world right now. Ganguly has further stated that he just wants to see the pandemic end as soon as possible.

One of the busiest men in Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly runs a plethora of things. Apart from being the BCCI president, Ganguly is the BCCI representative in the ICC meetings and in charge of having to discuss legal things of IPL with many stakeholders, apart from being an anchor for a popular Bengali reality show. A rest was due for the ‘Dada’ but he feels this is not the right time to be excited about the break.

"It's been a month into the lockdown. I didn't mind it earlier. Earlier, I wouldn't get time at home like this. My lifestyle involved in travelling to work every day. For the past 30-32 days, I have been at home with my family, spending time with my wife, daughter, my mother and my brother. I have got time like this after long, so I am enjoying myself,” Ganguly told IANS.

"But I am also really upset seeing the current situation because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic. This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don't know how, when and where it came from -- we all were unprepared for this.”

After the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, this has become a void summer for Indian cricket after 12 years. Last time this happened, Sourav Ganguly was still an active Indian cricketer, and the world was a different place then. With a lot bearing his role this time, Ganguly had to spend his time to get the administrative and other paperwork done, something he revealed he is doing from the comforts of home.

"I have been working from home -- BCCI and ICC work and my own work. But my own work is a little less right now, because of the shooting, the sport and the schools have been closed. But the documents work, administrative work and paperwork, I have been doing from home now," he said.

"People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared. People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it's a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible,” the former Indian skipper added.