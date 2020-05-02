You need to put in that extra effort in Test cricket, feels Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has stated that Test cricket is real cricket and one needs to be ready to put in that extra effort in order to be successful. The Indian wicket-keeper has also added that looking back it was a great journey for him from taking the night bus to Delhi to becoming an Indian cricketer.

His white-ball career might have been a floundering one after making his debut more than three years ago, but in Test cricket, Pant has been able to establish himself as a more than a fair deal. He has two centuries in red-ball cricket, both of them in the away conditions, and now he has become the first-choice wicket-keeper for India when the team travels. It has given him a perspective on looking at things as he spoke about the challenges of playing Test cricket.

"I love playing Tests. You can give yourself time. Mostly you can test yourself in Test cricket. When I was playing four-day first-class games, I had heard it is the real test but when I played five-day cricket...it was like you need to put in that extra effort," Pant said during an Instagram Live chat session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' official handle.

Pant hails from Roorkee, a hilly town of Uttarakhand, and used to travel to Delhi every day with his mother to practice with Tarak Sinha at the Sonnet Cricket Club. Uttarakhand didn’t have a team then, which made him play for Rajasthan in the age-group cricket before coming to Delhi. It has been a long journey but a satisfactory one for the Indian wicket-keeper. The Indian keeper also added that alongside all of these efforts, hard work is too crucial to achieving one's goal.

"They (Uttarakhand) did not have a cricket team at that point. So I used to take the bus at 2 am in the night. That time it used to take 6 hours by road. It was difficult during winters as it was too cold. There was fog also. It's been a good journey (as I look back). At the end of the day, you have to work hard to achieve your goal," Pant revealed.