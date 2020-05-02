Umar Akmal had both psychological and medical problems, reveals Najam Sethi

Najam Sethi has stated that Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal had both psychological and medical problems in the past and has been constantly advised to take medication for it. The former PCB CEO also revealed that the three-year-ban for Akmal is right and added that he, himself, warned the former.

The 71-year-old admitted that right-hander Umar Akmal had both psychological and medical problems, during the former's time as the CEO of the cricketing board. Recently, the 29-year-old from Lahore was handed a three-year-ban following the corruption charges laid on him. Sethi also added that he had warned the Lahore cricketer that he would receive a ban for his actions.

"He had, both, psychological and medical problems. He was asked numerous times to mend his ways but he did not listen and consequently resulted in a controversy after every two or three months," said Sethi, reported News18.

"We had warned Akmal about this and even banned him earlier which is why I think the three-year ban is fair. He always played for himself and not the team."

On top of that, Sethi also insisted that if the right-hander did work on his discipline, he would have the chance to make a comeback to the national team in the future. Despite all of that, Umar has made 16 appearances in the longest format for the country alongside his 121 and 84 appearances in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

"As soon as I joined PCB, the first big issue I faced was regarding Akmal. He suffered an epileptic fit during the tour of West Indies. When he returned home, I asked him to take a break from cricket and get medical treatment but he refused that and insisted on playing," he concluded.