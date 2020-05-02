Super Sixes SRL | AUS vs PAK Evaluation Chart - Cummins, Finch and Maxwell brutalise indolent Pakistan

A breathtaking five-wicket haul from Pat Cummins coupled with powerful knocks from Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia pound Pakistan by 8 wickets in what was a one-sided encounter. The victory also marked Australia’s second victory over Pakistan in the span of 4 days.

Match Review

After winning the toss and bowling first, Australia, for once, managed to disrupt the blueprint - that of the Pakistan openers shining up-front - as quick, early strikes from the duo of Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc reduced the Men in Green to 33/3 within the first powerplay. Valiant knocks from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali then followed but the trio’s inability to convert their starts meant that the sub-continent side were bowled out for a meagre total of 133.

In response, the Aussies started off in dominating fashion, racing to 30/0 in just 3.2 overs, before a double-strike in the span of ten balls - which ended in them losing both Warner and Smith - pegged them back temporarily. However, that was all the rejoice Pakistan got on the night as both Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell were at their destructive best, as the duo’s unbeaten 94-run stand powered the Aussies to a dominant eight-wicket victory.

Turning Point

Having relied so much on their top-order, Pakistan were crippled within moments of the commencement of the match with them losing three quick wickets and that, ultimately, led to their demise. 133 was never going to be enough on a wicket that was a batting paradise and that Australia reached the target in under 15 overs served as a testament to the same.

Highs and Lows

Glenn Maxwell, in this SRL, has made a habit of making the fans get out of their seats in sheer excitement and the Victorian was at it today, once again. While he ended up with an SR of 136, there was a mini-blitz from the right-hander across overs 9 and 10, where he hit 14 off 3 balls, and that not only deflated Pakistan but also gave the fans something to cheer about in what was a dull encounter.

A chunk of Pakistani batsmen collapsing like a pack of cards has been a primary reason for the side’s failure in this SRL and today was no different as a staggering EIGHT Pakistani batsmen ended up registering single-digit scores. Barring Azam, Asif Ali and Rizwan, the batting from the Pakistani batsmen was hideous. In many ways, the quality of their batting made average Quaid-e-Azam batsmen look like Don Bradman.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - Pakistan 2/10 and Australia 7.5/10

In a T20 contest, losing the battle in the powerplay is as good as losing the game and unfortunately, Pakistan did irreparable damage to themselves inside the first six overs. All three of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik walked back to the pavilion within the fifth over and from thereon, it looked like Pakistan were aiming to fight with one leg cut off.

For a team like Australia that boasts impeccable quality in their batting, chasing a target of 134 should never be a tough ask, but they still ensured to do their basic rights when they got their chance to bat. 48 off the first six overs meant that the equation was ALMOST down to run-a-ball by the end of the powerplay and despite losing both Smith and Warner, the Kangaroos batted them into an unassailable position with their approach early on.

Middle overs manoeuvring: - Pakistan 7/10 and Australia 10/10

100 was Pakistan’s score at the end of the 15th over, and that, in a way, turned out to be a considerable achievement given the horror start that they encountered. The middle-overs witnessed a quality 65-run partnership between Asif Ali and Rizwan and together, the duo smartly played out the spin threat of Agar and Zampa, with both the slow-bowlers going wicketless. Dragging the team to 100/4 after being 33/3 at the end of the powerplay is commendable, if you ask me.

The Pakistani bowlers had their tails up after dismissing both Warner and Smith but that was cut off in no time by the Finch-Maxwell partnership that turned out to be one of the best middle-over displays of this SRL. Together, the duo hit NINE boundaries - including four sixes - and their blitz in the middle-overs left the Pakistani bowlers clutching at straws. 87 was what they managed between overs 7 and 15 and well, with their brutal hitting, they ensured that the match was done and dusted in the 15th over.

Death bowling: - Australia 10/10 and Pakistan na/10

I’ve got two words for you, to describe Australia’s death bowling display - Pat Cummins. Yep, seriously, you do not need to look beyond him. From 100/4, Pakistan crumbled to 133 all-out in the last 5 overs and Cummins, staggeringly, CLAIMED FIVE OF THE SIX WICKETS THAT FELL IN THE LAST 30 BALLS. Yep, that’s right. A five-wicket haul at the death. Have we ever seen anything like this before? I highly doubt it. Jeez he is superhuman!

Oh you can skip this part. Didn’t I tell you already? Pakistan lost the match with 5.2 overs to spare, meaning their bowlers did not even get a chance to bowl at the death. An early exit for everyone, including myself!

Match Frenzy O Meter - Bad

While the scorecard does not help Pakistan’s cause, the truth was that today, they were well and truly outplayed by a team that was superior in all aspects. The good thing was that Pakistan did not give up at any point, but the one-sided nature of the game made it a bad watch.