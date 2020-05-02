Saliva, sweat ball shining restricted in Australia as per government guidelines

The framework released by the federal government of Australia regarding the return of sports has banned the usage of saliva and sweat to shine the ball. There is speculation that the use of saliva to shine the ball will be banned by the ICC too with the body considering other options for the same.

After the reports of ICC contemplating legalised ball-tampering so as to discourage players to shine the ball with sweat or saliva, Australian federal government, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, banned shining the ball with saliva or sweat as the government prepare for the staged return of both professional and recreational sport amid the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN Cricinfo reported that the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) have drawn up guidelines after consulting medical experts, sporting bodies and federal and state governments. Cricket Australia's chief medical officer John Orchard was involved in the preparation of the framework as well. Although NRL is supposed to get the first preference, it is also reported that Cricket might actually make a fast return, for essentially it is a non-contact sport. The Australian cricket team's next scheduled matches in Australia is a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in August and if the stage clears, it might actually become the first sporting event to happen.