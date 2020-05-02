Looked at Mahi Bhai first after hitting Jadeja for a six in CSK-DC game, reveals Ishant Sharma

“In last year’s IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, Mahi Bhai used to tell me a lot that you can’t hit sixes. So when I hit Jaddu for a six and a four in two balls, the first thing that I did was look back at Mahi Bhai. After that, Mahi Bhai was so angry at Jaddu and scolded him a lot. (Laughs). Batting was feeling like a king. It is a labour-like feeling in bowling. You know batting is fun,” Ishant told Gaurav Kapur in an episode of Isolation Premier League.