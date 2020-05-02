Looked at Mahi Bhai first after hitting Jadeja for a six in CSK-DC game, reveals Ishant Sharma

Today at 9:35 AM
Ishant Sharma has revealed a funny tale of how MS Dhoni’s tease inspired him to hit a six against Ravindra Jadeja and how hilariously he teased the former Indian skipper back. Ishant has further added that Dhoni scolded Jadeja after conceding a four and six against the Delhi Capitals pacer.
Ishant Sharma shares a great deal of respect for MS Dhoni, especially for the backing the former Indian skipper had for him for the first six years of his career. Ishant reciprocated that belief with some best years under Virat Kohli in Test cricket. However, funnily enough, as the pacer revealed a tale from last year’s IPL, there was a moment of chirpiness.
“In last year’s IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, Mahi Bhai used to tell me a lot that you can’t hit sixes. So when I hit Jaddu for a six and a four in two balls, the first thing that I did was look back at Mahi Bhai. After that, Mahi Bhai was so angry at Jaddu and scolded him a lot. (Laughs). Batting was feeling like a king. It is a labour-like feeling in bowling. You know batting is fun,” Ishant told Gaurav Kapur in an episode of Isolation Premier League.
Ishant was picked by Delhi Capitals and instantly became a force to be reckoned with and a guide to many talented pacers in the set-up. That resulted in the team breaking their slump to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in eight years under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.
6 4 = Ishant's late blitz https://t.co/4bmlBbrpRS via @ipl— gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) May 10, 2019
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.