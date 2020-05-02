Cricket will be making up for missed times, vouches Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has stated that cricket will make up for missed times with packed-schedules entertaining the fans once again once normalcy resumes. Labuschagne also admitted that he feels sad for English cricket, looking at the way the County season has suffered from a two-month delayed start.

Since making his appearance as a concussion substitute, Marnus Labuschagne has grown in tremendous nature to become one of the best batsmen in world cricket. Incidentally, it was Labuschagne’s team that played the last international game against New Zealand before cricket came to a halt.

Following the halt, Marnus Labuschagne has now vouched that cricket will be making up for the missed times. The Queenslander added that he believes that there will be more tours accommodated when international cricket resumes in the near future.

"There is going to be a lot of tours that will need to be made up. There's going to be a whole heap of cricket in a very short time frame. We'll be making up for missed time, that schedule is just going to be packed," Labuschgne told Australian Associated Press, reported TOI.

The right-hander also was left disappointed seeing English cricket in trouble after the county season did not start on time. Labuchagne recalled the time he spent with Glamorgan, which made him into a world-beater.

"It's very sad. I really enjoyed it last year. I loved Glamorgan, hence why I signed a two-year extension. It's disappointing to see them and England cricket in trouble," he added.

However, the South Africa-born cricketer asserted that it's the cricketing fraternity's responsibility to make sure cricketing action reaches to the people once the COVID-19 struck period gets over.

"It's going to be a bit different to what we're used to. We're going to have to be ready coming out of this break to play heaps and heaps of cricket. It's our responsibility, cricket on the whole, to make sure once this period is over that we get games on television and get the sport started again. We need to support each other,” he concluded.