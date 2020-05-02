Categorically deny all of Chris Gayle’s allegations, states Ramnaresh Sarwan

R Sarwan has categorically denied all of Gayle’s allegations after the latter accused him of being the person behind the franchise releasing the opener ahead of the season. Sarwan also added that he rallied behind Gayle during the 2016 controversy when the Jamican was involved in a sexism row.

The 39-year-old, who coached Chris Gayle during his stint with the Jamaica Tallawahs, has categorically denied allegations raised by the left-handed batsman. Earlier, Gayle was released by the franchise ahead of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League season. However, Sarwan revealed that he did not have any role in releasing the opening batsman from the team before the auction.

“I was the focus of most of the onslaughts. I reply, not because I feel that Gayle's rantings are worthy of it, but because I feel that the public's record must be set straight and also, to protect the character and careers of so many people, whose image he sought to besmirch,” Sarwan said in a statement, reported ESPNCricinfo.

One of the starts to this long-controversy began in 2017 when Sarwan was appointed as the head coach against the demands of their skipper Gayle. Gayle wanted to appoint Donovan Miller as the head coach ahead of his former teammate. However, that kick-started the ugly spat, which ultimately concluded in Gayle calling Sarwan a ‘snake.’

“I conveyed Gayle's view to the CEO, informing the CEO that I would be happy to step aside for Miller's appointment given that Chris feels strongly about his appointment. My priority was what would be in the best interest of the team. Gayle is fully aware of the background, yet he accuses me of fighting to be Head Coach," Sarwan's statement further read.

On top of that, the former right-handed Windies batsman revealed that he was there for the ‘Universe Boss’ when no one else was, during the 2016 sexism controversy, when there were calls to rally behind to support Gayle’s ban from international cricket following the Jamaican's inappropriate comments to a female journalist.

"My deep concern, is that young and upcoming players who regard Gayle as a role model, may think that this is an acceptable way of addressing problems which may befall them in their careers."