Aakash Chopra picks Bumrah ahead of Kohli and Rohit in one-player-one-team XI

Having a strong social media presence, Aakash Chopra has made himself a fine content creator that engages his fans all the time. Recently, in line with the ICC ’s post to pick one player from each country to pick a XI, Aakash Chopra immediately jumped into the bandwagon to have his own team.

While his selection of Jos Buttler was unquestionable, he picked David Warner ahead of Rohit Sharma as the opener. It was surprising considering the Aussie has been a massive underperformer in T20Is, unlike his performance in the other form of T20 cricket.

But Chopra’s selection seems to be in direct line with having to pick Jasprit Bumrah into the XI that adds balance in the presence of Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga along with Shakib Al Hasan and Andre Russell. Colin Munro becomes the Kiwi representative in the line-up while Babar Azam and AB de Villiers are the flagbearers of the two Green armies - Pakistan and South Africa.